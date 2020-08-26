Nepal Red Cross Society Situation Report: ‘’COVID-19’’ Preparedness and Response #161 (8/20/2020)

As of 19th August 2020, the global death is 775893 (4644) with 21989366 (213391) being infected and more than 1,10,00,000 recovered from COVID19 pandemic. Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 707 new COVID-19 cases, with thisthe total number of confirmed case hasreached to 29645 and total death count has reached 126 as of 20 August 2020.

Ministry of Health and Population, Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC), is leading the response with the support of UN agencies and many other organizations.Nepal Red Cross Society(NRCS) is also the part of it, with the support of movement partners and government agencies at all levels NRCS is responding to the current situation.NRCS emergency operation Centre (EOC) was activated on 6th of February 2020 and 161 SITREPS released with the activities held in 77 District chapters of Red Cross.Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS), supported by Red Cross and Red Crecent (RCRC) Movement and non-Movement partners bears unique responsibilities and added value when it comes to responding to any emergencies. Meanwhile, NRCS is supporting the Government in COVID-19 response and preparedness through various sectoral activities being implemented through its local branches to meet the needs of community in this current pandemic