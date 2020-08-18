Nepal Red Cross Society Situation Report: ‘’COVID-19’’ Preparedness and Response #130 (7/15/2020)

As of 14th July 2020, the global death is 570288 (3634 new deaths) with 12964809 (196775 new cases) being infected and more than 70,00000 recovered from COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases, with this the total number of confirmed case reached to 17177 and total death count has reached 39 as of 15th July 2020, a 36 years old man from Rautahat died on 15th July. His treatment was going on at ICU of Narayani hospital, Birgunj.

Ministry of Health and Population, Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC), is leading the response with the support of UN agencies and many other organizations. Nepal Red Cross Society(NRCS) is also the part of it, with the support of movement partners and government agencies at all levels NRCS is responding to the current situation.NRCS emergency operation Centre (EOC) was activated on 6th of February 2020 and 130 SITREPS released with the activities held in 77 District chapters of Red Cross.Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS), supported by Red Cross and Red Crescent (RCRC) Movement and non-Movement partners bears unique responsibilities and added value when it comes to responding to any emergencies. Meanwhile, NRCS is supporting the Government in COVID-19 response and preparedness through various sectoral activities being implemented through its local branches to meet the needs of community in this current pandemic