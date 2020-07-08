Nepal Red Cross Society Situation Report: ‘’COVID-19’’ Preparedness and Response #104 (6/15/2020)

As of 14th June 2020, the global death is 427630(4281new deaths) with 7690708(137526new cases) being infected and more than 20,00000 recovered from COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 451 new COVID-19 cases and with this the total number of COVID confirmed case reached to 6211 as of 15th of June 2020.

Ministry of Health and Populations, Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC), is leading the responsewith the support of UN agencies and many other organizations.Nepal Red Cross Society(NRCS) is also the part of it, with the support of movement partners and government agencies at all levels NRCS is responding to the current situation.NRCS emergency operation Centre (EOC) was activated on 6th of February 2020 and 104 SITREPSreleased with the activities held in 77 District chapters of Red Cross.Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS), supported by Red Cross and Red Crecent (RCRC) Movement and non-Movement partners bears unique responsibilities and added value when it comes to responding to any emergencies. Meanwhile, NRCS is supporting the Government in COVID-19 response and preparedness through various sectoral activities being implemented through its local branches to meet the needs of community in this current pandemic.