Nepal Red Cross Society Situation Report: ‘’COVID-19’’ Preparedness and Response #102 (6/12/2020)

As of 11th June 2020, the global death is 413372 (5347 new deaths) with 7273958 (128419 new cases) being infected and more than 20,00000 recovered from COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 448 new COVID-19 cases and with this the total number of COVID confirmed case reached to 5062 by 12th of June 2020. Meanwhile, the Ministry has also confirmed the 16th COVID-19 death in the country. A 57 years old man from Arghakhanchi, who had returned from India almost 12 days ago reported some problem in respiration, afterwhich he was admitted to Lumbini Provincial Hospital. He took his last breath while returning from hospital on the way to Arghakhanchi.

Ministry of Health and Populations, Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC), is leading the response with the support of UN agencies and many other organizations.Nepal Red Cross Society(NRCS) is also the part of it, with the support of movement partners and government agencies at all levels NRCS is responding to the current situation.NRCS emergency operation Centre (EOC) was activated on 6th of February 2020 and 101 SITREPS released with the activities held in 77 District chapters of Red Cross.Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS), supported by Red Cross and Red Crecent (RCRC) Movement and nonMovement partners bears unique responsibilities and added value when it comes to responding to any emergencies. Meanwhile, NRCS is supporting the Government in COVID-19 response and preparedness through various sectoral activities being implemented through its local branches to meet the needs of community in this current pandemic.