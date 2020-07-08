Nepal Red Cross Society Situation Report: ‘’COVID-19’’ Preparedness and Response #101 (6/11/2020)

As of 10th June 2020, the global death is 408025(3629new deaths) with 7145539(105621new cases) being infected and more than 20,00000 recovered from COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 250new people tested positive for COVID-19, as the total number reached 4614 till 11th of June. Meanwhile, the Ministry has also confirmed the 15th COVID-19 death in the country.

Ministry of Health and Populations, Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC), is leading the responsewith the support of UN agencies and many other organizations.Nepal Red Cross Society(NRCS) is also the part of it, with the support of movement partners and government agencies at all levels NRCS is responding to the current situation.NRCS emergency operation Centre (EOC) was activated on 6th of February 2020 and 99 SITREPS released with the activities held in 77 District chapters of Red Cross. Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS), supported by Red Cross and Red Crecent (RCRC) Movement and non-Movement partners bears unique responsibilities and added value when it comes to responding to any emergencies. The Government of Nepal, Ministry of Health and Population, through its Health and Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC). Meanwhile, NRCS is supporting the Government in COVID-19 response and preparedness through various sectoral activities being implemented through its local branches to meet the needs of community in this current pandemic. The planned activities are in line with Government of Nepal initiatives and NRCS COVID-19 preparedness and response approach paper.