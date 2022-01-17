Nepal
Nepal Red Cross Society COVID-19 Preparedness and Response (Reporting Period: 9 - 15 December 2021)
HIGHLIGHTS OF COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE PROGRAM
- 69,901 personnel protective equipment distributed to COVID-19 frontline responders at various units throughout the country
- 122,157 people reached through various means of COVID-19 awareness activities for community. Similarly, more than 40 calls related to COVID-19 were responded through NRCS hotline
- Targeting the high mobility of people from the neighbouring country, NRCS conducted awareness raising activities at PoE (Jhapa, Rupandehi, Kailali, Mohattari, Kanchanpur, Sagitari, Banke, Kapilvastu, Baitadi, Illa, Darchula, Morang, Rautahat) with an objjective to minimize the potential transmission of COVID-19 screening & antigen testing of the migrants, dissemination of COVID-19 awareness message through help desk, miking etc. were major intervention implemented.