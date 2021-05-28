Nepal Red Cross Society COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Operation Update # 1 (1 May 2021 - 21 May 2021)

CONTEXT

Highlights:

As COVID-19 infections are surging at unprecedented rate, prohibitory orders has been imposed since 29 April in Kathmandu valley, extended until midnight of 27 May 2021. Public and private transports are restricted to ply however groceries; essential supply stores will open until 10 a.m.

The district administration office (DAOs0 in 74 of the 77 districts in country have enforced prohibitory orders to break the chain of coronavirus spread. According to Ministry of Home Affairs, 69 districts have enforced prohibitory orders in the entire district while 5 others have implemented the orders in the affected sites.

Suspension period of all international flights has been extended until 31 May 2021 (except two flights per week from Delhi as per the air bubble agreement) and all. All domestic flights have been suspended until further notice.

The government has decided to use all beds in government hospitals in the capital for treatment of coronavirus patients. Hospitals to be used for COVID-19 treatment includes Bir Hospital, Patan Hospital, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, National Trauma Centre and Paropakar Maternity and Women's Hospital. Also, private hospitals have been requested to allocate two thirds of their beds for coronavirus patients.

The Ministry of Health and Population has released list of essential health commodities urgently required to response which includes oxygen, critical care medicines and supplies and temporary hospitals. The Social Welfare Council has requested all i/NGOs member to divert 5-20% of their resources to the COVID-19 response.

21,13,080 people have been vaccinated and 5,14,253 has received the 2nd dose (update as of 21 May 2021)

Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS), as an auxiliary to the Government within its capacities and mandates, has been working on COVID-19 preparedness and response operation since early February 2020 in coordination with The Ministry of Health and Population (MOHP), International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Participating National Societies (PNS), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and non -Movement partners as well as other stakeholders.

NRCS has continued its COVID-19 response in 2021, with the activation of Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) being led by Health service department in coordination with NRCS executive members, senior management team. The team will be responsible for generating resources through coordination at national and international level. For the same, NRCS has developed online fundraising site. Moreover, a revised COVID-19 response operational plan with major focus on lifesaving activities has been developed and activity COVID-19 activity implementation guideline has been shared to all 77 district. Similarly, development project were instructed to use certain budget for COVID-19 response, and in case of district without any program budget of 1,00,000 has been approved to be use by district for COVID-19 response. As of 22 May 2020, NRCS has reached more than 456902 people through its services. thereby mobilizing 956 volunteers at different units.