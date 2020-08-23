Nepal Red Cross Society and Coca-Cola Provide Safety Equipment Over 700 Health Care Workers and Volunteers

Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) and Coca-Cola in Nepal has been continuously distributing safety equipment to ensure safety and well-being of all health care workers and volunteers who have been actively carrying out their duties despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a part of the ongoing efforts, safety equipment including N-95 mask, safety boots and sanitizers were distributed to ambulance drivers, blood transfusion technicians and volunteers of NRCS who have been dedicatedly working on the frontlines to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

The distribution programme commenced from 30 June and aims to reach to all targeted heath care workers and volunteers across the country ensuring their safety. Till date, safety equipment have already been handed over to the Red-Cross’s representatives in all districts.

Dibya Raj Poudel, Director of NRCS said, “The partnership with Coca-Cola in Nepal has helped to boost the morale and safety of 400 blood transfusion technicians and health workers and 247 ambulance drivers. Also, it has encouraged other Red-Cross frontline volunteers who have been working on health, sanitation, risk communication, community involvement, protection and quarantine assistance.”

Ambuj Singh, Country Director, Coca-Cola in Nepal shared, “We would like to thank our ambulance drivers, blood transfusion technicians and volunteers who are carrying out their duties commendably during such challenging times. Along with our partner Nepal Red Cross Society we are very humbled to provide safety gears and equipment to support the health and safety of them who are equally on the frontlines.”