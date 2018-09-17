17 Sep 2018

Nepal needs Rs 600b to complete reconstruction, says NRA chief

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 17 Sep 2018 View Original

Sep 17, 2018-Chief Executive Officer of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) Sushil Gyewali has said that it would require an estimated Rs 600 billion to complete the reconstruction of homes and other structures ravaged during the 2015 earthquake.

Of the estimated amount, Rs 336 billion would be spent in the running fiscal year, Gyewali told the representatives of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a meeting on Sunday.

The NRA head also informed the IMF officials that the government of Nepal was in talks with various donor agencies to seek their support to complete the reconstruction works.

In 2016, the NRA had projected that the country would need Rs 938 billion to carry out the reconstruction works.

Earlier, the five-year Post Disaster Recovery Framework prepared by the NRA had estimated the recovery cost at Rs 838 billion.

Similarly, the Post Disaster Needs Assessment report of the National Planning Commission had put the cost at Rs 669 billion.

During the international conference organised in June 2015 for Nepal’s recovery after the devastating earthquake, donor agencies and neighbouring countries had committed to provide Rs 410 billion.

Of the pledged amount, Rs 67 billion was spent on rescue and relief works.

As for the remainder Rs 343 billion, Gyewali said the government has already signed agreements for Rs 262 billion.

The NRA CEO added that the authority will utilise the fund committed by donor agencies and countries before seeking further financial support. Gerard Almekinders, head of the IMF mission, Kenneth Kang, deputy director of the IMF Asia and Pacific Department, and Pitambar Ghimire, joint secretary of the NRA, were at the meeting.

