Nepal National Logistics Cluster: Standard Operating Procedure, Transport and Storage Services (April 2020)

Overview

This document explains the scope of the logistics services provided by the National Logistics Cluster, in support of the COVID-19 response in Nepal, how humanitarian actors and Nepal Government may access these services, and the conditions under which these services will be provided. The objective of the transport and storage services is to support humanitarian organisations and Government to establish a supply chain of medicines, medical goods and medical equipment mandated by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) for Prevention of COVID-19transmission, control and treatment to the hospitals and primary healthcare facilities. These services are not intended to replace the logistics capacities of responding organisations, nor are they meant to compete with the commercial market. Rather, they are intended to fill identified gaps and provide an option as last resort in case private sector service-providers are limited or unable to provide services due to the lockdown. These services are planned to be available until 31 May 2020, with the possibility of further extension. The services may be withdrawn before this date in part or in full, for any of the following reasons:

• Changes in the situation on the ground

• No longer an agreed upon/identified gap in transport and storage

• Funding constraints

The Logistics Cluster in Nepal will provide storage service for medicines, medical supplies and medical equipment for COVID-19 response at three Humanitarian Staging Areas (HSAs) at Kathmandu Airport, Nepalgunj Airport and Dhangadhi Airport and transport services will be provided free-of-cost to the users as specified below