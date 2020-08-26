Nepal National Logistics Cluster Common Services 3 Month Highlights for COVID-19 Response: 19 August 2020

COVID-19 and the national lockdown,since March 24th, has caused disruptions to national and international transport systems, affecting the ability of government and humanitarian workers to respond. The Nepal National Logistics cluster, working closely with the COVID-19 Crisis Management Center(CCMC), Ministry of Health and Population, the UN system and NGO community, has quickly stepped in to provide supply chain services where commercial capacity has been disrupted, ensuring that critical health and humanitarian staff and cargo can move to where they are needed most. The Logistics cluster operations are aligned with the COVID-19 Nepal Preparedness and Response Plan (NPRP).This report covers 4 months of National Logistics Cluster activities from April 20th until August 19th 2020.