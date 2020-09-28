Nepal National Logistics Cluster Common Service - 5 Month Situation Report for COVID-19 Response: 19 September 2020

COVID-19 and a 120-day national lockdown (March 24th - July 22nd) plus a second 22-day lockdown in Kathmandu valley (Aug 19th - Sept 10th) caused disruptions to national and international transport systems, affecting the ability of government and humanitarian workers to respond. Although the lockdown was partially lifted, a significant rise in COVID cases since July resulted in local movement restriction orders and limited humanitarian staff movements. The Nepal National Logistics cluster is working closely with the COVID-19 Crisis Management Center (CCMC), Ministry of Health and Population, the UN system and NGO community, providing supply chain services where commercial capacity has been disrupted, ensuring that critical health and humanitarian staff and cargo can move to where they are needed most.

This report covers 5 months from April 20th until September 19th, 2020. The 4th month of logistics services saw a steep 470% increase in transport from 643 m3 to 3664 m3 . The 5th month was less busy with only a 12% increase of 427 m3 to 4090 m3 , due to the Kathmandu valley lockdown and less arrivals and dispatches of government COVID-19 supplies