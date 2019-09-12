Nepal mVAM Bulletin #6: Food Security Monitoring Survey - Karnali Province and Mountain Districts of Sudurpaschim Province (June 2019)

Overall food consumption levels remained stable, improving in Karnali and Sudurpaschim Mountain Districts compared to January 2019.

More than 85 percent of households depend on cerealbased production as their main livelihood.

More than one third of all households reported recent shocks, with only 8 percent reporting having fully recovered.

Markets functioned relatively smoothly in most surveyed area in terms of price, supply, demand and transportation services, but some transportation service obstructions were reported in markets with no access to paved roads.