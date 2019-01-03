Nepal mVAM Bulletin #4: Food Security Monitoring Survey - Karnali Province and Mountain Districts of Province 7 (September 2018)

Karnali Province, together with three mountain districts of Province 7 are some of the most food insecure areas of Nepal with higher prevalence of poverty and stunting as compared to other areas and the national average. Frequent occurrence of shocks such as the 2015/16 winter drought further poses to the risk and thereby lead to the chronic food insecurity. For more information on the food security situation of these areas, please visit the website www.neksap.org.np

To track seasonal changes over time, a food security monitoring survey was started in November 2016 and repeated in June 2017, November 2017 and April 2018. In September 2018, we conducted a baseline survey for Karnali Province incorporating a new SDG 2.1.2 Indicator (prevalence of moderate or severe food insecurity of the population).

Key points: