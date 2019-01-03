Nepal mVAM Bulletin #4: Food Security Monitoring Survey - Karnali Province and Mountain Districts of Province 7 (September 2018)
Karnali Province, together with three mountain districts of Province 7 are some of the most food insecure areas of Nepal with higher prevalence of poverty and stunting as compared to other areas and the national average. Frequent occurrence of shocks such as the 2015/16 winter drought further poses to the risk and thereby lead to the chronic food insecurity. For more information on the food security situation of these areas, please visit the website www.neksap.org.np
To track seasonal changes over time, a food security monitoring survey was started in November 2016 and repeated in June 2017, November 2017 and April 2018. In September 2018, we conducted a baseline survey for Karnali Province incorporating a new SDG 2.1.2 Indicator (prevalence of moderate or severe food insecurity of the population).
Key points:
Overall food insecurity situation in Karnali Province and mountain districts of Province 7 remained relatively high with 28 percent of households consuming an inadequate diet as compared to the national average of 15 percent (AHS, 2016/17). Likewise, about 28 percent of households were moderately or severely food insecure in Karnali, while the prevalence of severely food insecure population in Karnali mountain districts (23%) was more than thrice higher than that of the Province as a whole (7%). Similarly, about 45 percent of children aged between 6-23 months did not meet the recommended level of minimum dietary diversity in Karnali Province.
Cereal-based agriculture remains the primary source of income for a majority of households (74%), followed by livestock farming (40%) and remittances (32%). However the contribution of unskilled daily wage labour, employed salaries and skilled labour wage to household income have continued to increase over time.
About 45 percent of households in September 2018 faced multiple shocks, relatively higher than April 2018 and June 2017, using common coping strategies such as borrowing food or money, consuming less preferred food and reducing size of meals, and exhibited a lower propensity to recover from shocks
The majority of markets in Karnali Province and the mountain districts of Province 7 in September 2018 were functioning smoothly in terms of supply, demand and transportation services and the retail prices of most food commodities remained relatively stable.