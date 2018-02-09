Nepal mVAM Bulletin #2: Food Security Monitoring Survey | Mid-Western and Far-Western Mountains (January 2018)

Key points:

There was an overall improvement in household food consumption and dietary diversity from June to December 2017, with a ten percent decrease in households consuming an inadequate diet. The improvement was most notable in the far-western mountains, and can be attributed to increased food supply from the summer crop harvest that preceded the survey.

There was an increase in the contribution of remittance and agriculture wage labour as the major source of income for households in December compared to June. Agriculture, however, still remains the major income source.

Households surveyed in December reported facing less shocks, using fewer coping strategies and exhibited greater propensity to recover from shocks compared to six months ago in June 2017. However, those living in the mid-western mountains seem to be more chronically vulnerable to facing shocks and food insecurity.

Markets in the mid- and far-western mountains are operating normally and prices of staple food commodities have declined.

Survey methodology

The current findings of the mVAM survey are based on the panel sample of 694 households in the eight districts of mid- and farwestern mountains of Nepal (see Map 1); conducted via telephone calls. The panel was established during a face-to-face baseline survey in December 2016, in which the phone numbers of households and traders were collected. Two subsequent follow-up rounds of surveys were conducted by telephone interviews.

During the baseline survey conducted in November 2016, 1470 households were randomly selected and surveyed by via face to face interviews. The survey was repeated in June 2016, where 1395 panel households (from previous baseline survey) were interviewed using dual mode survey approach (368 telephone interviews, 1027 face to face interviews).

The current survey round only includes panel households that were able to be contacted via telephone calls, resulting in a total sample of 694. Hence, the current survey round is not designed to produce representative estimates. However, in order to ensure that the changes in the indicators are comparable with November 2016 and June 2017 and to create a balanced panel sample for accurate change measurement, all the estimates from past 2 survey rounds were re-analyzed with 694 households that were contacted in this current survey round. Hence, all the trend analyses presented in this report are based on a panel sample of 694 households.

In addition to the household survey, 40 traders from markets in close proximity to the sampled households and district headquarters were also interviewed.