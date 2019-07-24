24 Jul 2019

Nepal - Monsoon rains update (NEOC, MFD, DHM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 24 Jul 2019

The number of fatalities following continuous monsoon rainfall in various regions of Nepal has increased.

As of 24 July, media report 94 fatalities, while 29 people are reported missing. The death toll could further increase after several landslides hit Gulmi district (western Nepal).

Various highways and main roads closed due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. Rivers Bagmati (in Karmaiya Town) and Riukhola (in Bankatta Town) have reached above danger level.

Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast to occur throughout the country on 24-25 July.

