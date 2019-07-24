Nepal - Monsoon rains update (NEOC, MFD, DHM, emdia) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 July 2019)

The number of fatalities following continuous monsoon rainfall in various regions of Nepal has increased.

As of 24 July, media report 94 fatalities, while 29 people are reported missing. The death toll could further increase after several landslides hit Gulmi district (western Nepal).

Various highways and main roads closed due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. Rivers Bagmati (in Karmaiya Town) and Riukhola (in Bankatta Town) have reached above danger level.

Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast to occur throughout the country on 24-25 July.