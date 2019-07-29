Nepal - Monsoon rains update (NEOC, MFD, DHM, DHA, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 29 Jul 2019 — View Original
- The ongoing Monsoon rains have resulted in additional fatalities in recent days.
- As of 29 July, 115 people have ben confirmed dead, 29 people are reported as missing and 69 have been injured.
- Rescue operations are underway and several NGOs are providing emergency assistance to the affected population.
- For the next 24 hours, widespread heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the country.