Nepal - Monsoon rains update (NEOC, MFD, DHM, DCA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 August 2019)

The number of fatalities has increased following several floods and landslides across 32 Districts since beginning of July.

As of 1 August, 117 people died, 80 have been injured and 38 are reportedly still missing. According to the Government of Nepal, at least 12,000 households have been displaced and 79,900 require assistance. Furthermore, several houses have been damaged and destroyed, particularly in Rautahat, Mahottari and Siraha Districts.

For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast across the country.