Nepal
Nepal - Monsoon rains update (MFD, Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 August 2020)
Heavy rain continues to affect the country leading to an increasing number of deaths and damage.
On 19 August, 6 people died following a flood in Achhaam District, 11 are missing and 22 houses have been flooded.
According to the Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal, as of 21 August, 249 people have died as a result of Monsoon-induced floods, flash floods, heavy rain and landslides since the beginning of the season.
On 21-22 August, more heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over most parts of the country.