Nepal - Monsoon rains (NEOCO, Government of Nepal, MFD, MoHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 July 2019)
According to the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOCO) as of 19 July, 90 people died, 29 are still missing and 41 have been reported injured as a result of ongoing heavy Monsoon rains. The Nepal Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) and Nepal Survey Department report that 11,839 are displaced.
In the last 7 days, 92 landslides and 83 floods have affected the country.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over eastern regions of the country.