19 Jul 2019

Nepal - Monsoon rains (NEOCO, Government of Nepal, MFD, MoHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Jul 2019 View Original

  • According to the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOCO) as of 19 July, 90 people died, 29 are still missing and 41 have been reported injured as a result of ongoing heavy Monsoon rains. The Nepal Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) and Nepal Survey Department report that 11,839 are displaced.

  • In the last 7 days, 92 landslides and 83 floods have affected the country.

  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over eastern regions of the country.

