Nepal - Monsoon rains (NEOCO, Government of Nepal, MFD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 July 2019)

The 81 landslides and 61 floods that have hit the country in the last week have resulted in an increased number of casualties.

According to the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOCO) as of 17 July, 78 people are dead, 32 are missing and 40 have been injured.

At least 40,000 rescue workers are providing food, tents and medicine to those affected. Over the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over the whole country