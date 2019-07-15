15 Jul 2019

Nepal - Monsoon rains (NEOCO, DHM, MFD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 15 Jul 2019
  • The number of fatalities has increased following flooding and landslides triggered by the monsoon season.
  • As of 15 July, 64 people have died, at least 31 are missing and 32 others have been injured. 33,113 have been affected, and 3,186 families displaced.
  • In the last seven days, 75 landslides and 54 flood events occurred across the country.
  • Search and rescues operations have increased, and the local government is responding to the affected population.
  • A yellow warning for river overflow has been issued for Kamala River at Titriya locality and the floodgates of Kulekhani dam have been preventitively opened.
  • Locally heavy rainfall is forecast over central and western regions on 15 July.

