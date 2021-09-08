Nepal: Monsoon Preparedness and Response 2021: Situation Bulletin - 08 (Issue Date: 3 September 2021)

Situation Overview

The continuous rainfall since the end of August and the first week of September across the country causing flood and landslides affecting additional 11 districts, (reaching a total of 56 districts), which resulted in the increase in human casualties, displacement of people, damage of infrastructure, crops and livestock. Altogether, 80 people (Male 49 and Female 31) have lost their lives, 75 people were injured and 38 people are missing, 5,967 houses were affected (fully destroyed2,476 and partially destroyed-3,491) due to flood and landslide.

The affected and displaced population are being supported by Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) as well as other agencies in those districts. In total, 257 volunteers including Emergency Response Team (ERT) members are being mobilized in affected districts for conducting initial rapid/detail assessment, supporting in search and rescue, constructing temporary shelter, providing psychosocial support services, helping families to evacuate in safe places and for relief distribution