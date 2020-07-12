Nepal: Monsoon Floods and Landslides - Information bulletin n° FL-2019-000083-NPL

The situation

The monsoon rain in different parts of the country since the last week of June have triggered flooding and landslides in many parts of the country. However, the rainfall became more intense from night of 8 July 2020. The Nepal Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has predicted that rainfall will be further intensified from 12 to 14 July 2020 with increased water flow and current in rivers resulting in possible landslide and flooding1 . As of 11 July 2020, 54 people have lost their live, mostly due to landslide in hilly districts, with at least another 54 missing. On 10 July alone, 23 people lost their lives due to landslide and flood in Myagdi, Lamjung, Kaski, Rukum West, Jajarkot and Gulmi districts. According to the NRCS situation report as of 11 July 2020, 412 families have been displaced in various districts and some 141 houses are fully destroyed. There are crucial needs for tarpaulins and food items in the affected districts. In addition, in case if there is possible inundation in the terai region due to the excessive rainfall, there is a high risk of waterborne disease outbreaks.

NRCS has deployed at least nine Red Cross Red Crescent trained volunteers in the ground to provide various immediate response like initial assessment, search and rescue, first aid, evacuation and immediate relief as needed. NRCS volunteers are also mobilized by all affected NRCS district chapters and are working continuously together with local authorities to conduct Initial Rapid Assessment (IRA) and relief distribution as well as support communities to be safe and prepared for the worsening floods.

NRCS is also working together with the government, Movement partners and other organizations in COVID-19 preparedness and response operation. This changing context also increases the risks of COVID-19 spread. The events of floods and landslides are currently in pocket areas and are localized in the districts. Local authorities as well as NRCS are in position to manage relief efforts at this stage but considering the rainfall forecast, there is a need of extra precaution and efforts to be made in the country to respond the situation in case any large events occur in coming days.

The floods and landslides have damaged infrastructures such as roads connecting district headquarters to the affected municipalities, local markets and transport vehicles. The damages extend well as to livestock, agricultural land and crops, and daily consumables.

According to the weather forecast by Government of Nepal, Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, there is a chance of normal to heavy rainfall for the next two days in many places of eastern, central and western part of the country with risk of flood and landslide in the districts of Province 1 and Province 2. On the other hand, the Metrological Forecasting Division (MFD), the rainfall will continue at least another two days and the water level in the rivers might exceed the danger level.

Following the floods and landslides, NRCS district chapters volunteers are assisting the local authorities to conduct rapid assessments and provide relief services to the affected people. Government security personnel (Nepali Army,

Armed Police Force and Nepal Police) are in high alert to evacuate affected families from high-risk areas to shelters in the schools and public places in case of need. In addition, NRCS sub-chapters’ volunteers are actively involved in disseminating the flood and landslide alert, which will help communities to evacuate on time in affected districts.

The Government of Nepal has mobilized security forces including Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force for search and rescue efforts as well as to evacuate people from high-risk areas as and when needed. The local government is providing the relief assistance to the affected families together with other humanitarian agencies in the affected districts. The Nepal National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has been issuing daily disaster report including the monsoon induced data and information on daily basis. In addition, the Ministry of Home Affairs has started to provide daily update monsoon induced disaster via its Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal.