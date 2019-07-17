Nepal: Monsoon floods and landslides - Information bulletin

The situation

The incessant rainfall in different parts of the country since 11 July 2019 have triggered flooding and landslides in the south-eastern districts of Nepal particularly in Province 1 and Province 2. Out of 31 affected districts, the worst affected districts are Mahottari, Dhanusa, Rautahat, Sarlahi and Siraha.

About 76,990 families (384,950 people) have been affected since last week. According to the situation report from the Nepal Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), 78 people have lost their lives, 22 people injured and another 22 are still missing. In ministry’s daily situation report, Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) was informed that 8,798 families across 31 districts have been displaced by the current floods and landslides. Some 18,694 houses are either partially damaged or fully destroyed. In all affected districts, there are crucial needs for tarpaulins and food items. In addition, there is a high risk of waterborne diseases outbreak, as floods have submerged their homes and destroyed sewerage systems. NRCS is deploying 374 Red Cross volunteers on the ground for immediate response and are working non-stop together with local authorities to support their communities be safe and prepared for the worsening floods.

The floods and landslides have damaged major infrastructures such as electricity towers, roads connecting district headquarters to the affected municipalities; bridges; culverts; local markets; transport vehicles. The damages extend to livestock well as livestock; crops and daily consumables.

As per the weather forecast of Nepal government, there is a chance of normal to heavy rainfall for the next three days in many places of the western part of the country, including the 31 flood affected districts. According to the Metrological Forecasting Division (MFD) of Nepal Government, the rainfall will continue for some more days and the water level in the rivers will be steady and will not exceed the danger level.

Following the floods and landslides, NRCS district chapters volunteers are assisting the local authority to conduct rapid assessments and provide relief services to the affected people. However, their access to the affected areas has been restricted due to the inundation of entire villages and blocked roads. Government security personnel (Nepal army, Armed Police Force and Nepal police) and NRCS volunteers have evacuated affected families from high-risk areas to shelters in the schools and public places. Some families are still living in open places. In addition, NRCS sub-chapters’ volunteers are actively involved in disseminating the flood and landslide alert, which helped the communities to evacuate on time in affected districts.

The Government of Nepal has mobilized security forces including Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force for search and rescue efforts as well as to evacuate people from high-risk areas. Thousands of people have been rescued to date and the local government has been providing relief assistance together with other humanitarian agencies. The National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC)/ MoHA has issued flood situation report. On 14 July 2019, during the Cabinet meeting, the government appreciated the support from different actors including from humanitarian organizations and asked them to prioritize search and rescue, treatment of injured, provision of food items and emergency shelter in the affected areas. The government plans to conduct an Integrated Need Assessment to respond to gaps.