31 Jul 2019

Nepal: Monsoon Floods and Landslides - Emergency Appeal n° MDRNP009 Final Report

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.8 MB)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The incessant rainfall between 11 and 14 August 2017 triggered a massive scale of flooding and landslides across 35 districts, out of 77 districts of Nepal. The flood water inundated a significant portion of land in Terai region, where more than 1.7 million people (866,993 male and 821,480 female) affected. According to the Post-Flood Recovery Need Assessment (PFRNA) report, 190,000 houses were destroyed or partially damaged. About 149 deaths and 134 injury cases were recorded (Source: NRCS IRA as at 7 September 2017). Further details on the damage and impact of the floods can be found on operations update no. 1 and update no. 2

Immediately after the floods and landslides, Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) activated its Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) and deployed its District Disaster Response Team (DDRT), Community Action for Disaster Response in Emergency (CADRE) and first aid teams who worked closely with the Nepal Police and government authorities. NRCS mobilized about 1,289 trained volunteers, staff and youth circle members and 21 National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) members in the field to help with early warning, evacuation, search and rescue operation, rapid assessments, relief distributions and first aid services in the affected districts.

On 14, August, IFRC allocated CHF 497,099 from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to support NRCS in conducting relief operations. Based on preliminary findings from Initial Rapid Assessment (IRA) conducted by NRCS, an Emergency Appeal was launched on 22 August to meet humanitarian needs of 81,000 people through relief and recovery interventions, which was later revised to 80,282 people.

