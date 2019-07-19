Nepal: Monsoon Flooding Flash Update 3 (As of 18 July 2019)

This update is produced by Office of the Resident Coordinator, Nepal, in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

Monsoon rainfall from 11 July to 13 July 2019 resulted in flooding and landslides particularly in Provinces 1, 2 and 3. As of 18 July according to MoHA there had been 90 deaths, 29 missing, and 41 injured.

The worst affected districts were Sunsari, Morang, Udayapur in Province 1, and Siraha, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Mahottari in Province 2. The recorded highest rainfall for 24 hrs (11-12 July) was 311.9 mm at Simara, Bara District, and 245 mm in Janakpur.

In Province 2 - Sarlahi, Saptari, Mahottari - we are seeing the flood waters receding but needs remain particularly high in Rautahat.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Relief efforts are ongoing, and the situation is progressively returning to normal. The temporarily displaced population is gradually returning: According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the number of temporarily displaced has decreased to 11,839 households from a peak of 17, 431 on 16 July. Flood waters have receded in most areas, and following repair works major highways are operational. However, rural roads in some area of the southern parts of Terai districts remain inaccessible, and water logging and associated damages in some locations in the southern part of Saptari, Rautahat and Mahottari continue to pose operational challenges.

The axis of this monsoon trough has moved south, away from the Terai region of Nepal. Thus, the monsoon rainfall is less active across the country overall, although the authorities have asked Provinces 5, 6 and 7 to be on standby and issued alerts to major watersheds in those areas, according to the forecast.