04 Oct 2018

Nepal: Monsoon Flooding Contingency Plan (June 2018)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UN Country Team in Nepal
Published on 30 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (749.99 KB)

STRATEGIC SUMMARY

Every year, during the monsoon period of June to September, communities in the Terai face heightened risk of flooding. Such risks can lead to immediate humanitarian suffering, they can exacerbate pre-crisis vulnerabilities and erode development gains.

The recurrent nature of monsoon related flooding and the potential humanitarian needs they can bring about requires the HCT to undertake focused preparedness planning.

The aim of this document is to strengthen preparedness planning in seven provinces with a focus on highly flood prone municipalities, rural municipalities and metropolitan areas in the Terai.

To optimize the speed and volume of critical assistance in the aftermath of a flood the HCT has developed this document to:

  1. Reach a common understanding of flood risk and how to monitor potential flooding in the Terai to ensure early action is taken when required;

  2. Establish a minimum level of flood preparedness across eight core Clusters (Protection, Food Security, Nutrition, Health, Shelter, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Education and Early Recovery) noting the inter-Cluster significance of the Logistics Cluster also;

  3. Estabish the parameters for a joint HCT response strategy by eight core Clusters to meet the needs of affected people in the first 30 days of a humanitarian emergency;

