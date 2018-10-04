Nepal: Monsoon Flooding Contingency Plan (June 2018)

STRATEGIC SUMMARY

Every year, during the monsoon period of June to September, communities in the Terai face heightened risk of flooding. Such risks can lead to immediate humanitarian suffering, they can exacerbate pre-crisis vulnerabilities and erode development gains.

The recurrent nature of monsoon related flooding and the potential humanitarian needs they can bring about requires the HCT to undertake focused preparedness planning.

The aim of this document is to strengthen preparedness planning in seven provinces with a focus on highly flood prone municipalities, rural municipalities and metropolitan areas in the Terai.

To optimize the speed and volume of critical assistance in the aftermath of a flood the HCT has developed this document to: