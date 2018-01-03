03 Jan 2018

Nepal: Mental Health and Human Rights

Report
from UN Development Programme, National Human Rights Commission - Nepal
Published on 31 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.07 MB)

As a reflection of the high priority placed on the promotion and protection of human rights of mentally disabled persons, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Nepal has included it in its Strategic Plan 2015-20. In this regard, the NHRC Strategy Plan Support Project (SPSP)—supported by UNDP and the governments of Denmark and Switzerland—has undertaken a number of initiatives, including awareness and advocacy drives, as well as pilot programmes focusing on monitoring, outreach and the promotion of rights of persons with mental disabilities.

This consolidated report features the results, achievements and lessons learned from these interventions, in a bid to establish a baseline understanding on ways to promote and highlight human rights issues of mentally disabled people.

