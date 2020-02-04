Nepal Market Watch: No. 95, December 2019 [EN/NE]

HIGHLIGHTS

In December 2019, retail prices of most food commodities monitored in 15 major markets across Nepal remained relatively stable due to sufficient availability of food commodities from domestic production and smooth supply.

The overall inflation rate in December 2019 was 6.6 percent. The food and beverage group was at 9.8 percent, although several food sub-groups were relatively higher: vegetables (42.2%), spices (15.0%), fruits (8.6%), and pulses & legumes (8.6%).

Prices

Retail prices of most food commodities monitored in 15 major markets across Nepal remained generally stable in December 2019(see Fig. 1):

On a month-on-month basis, retail prices of black gram, broken lentil, soybean oil and wheat flour increased by 10.3, 1.2, 1.0 and 1.1 percent respectively, while those of coarse rice, red potato and chicken meat decreased by 1.0, 17.0 and 3.3 percent respectively.

Compared to three months earlier, most prices indicated an increasing trend with the exception of a declining trend of coarse rice and soybean oil. The largest change was black gram at +14.4 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, most prices showed an increasing trend (with the exception of broken lentil and coarse rice). The largest change was wheat flour at +14.2 percent.

Factors behind these relatively stable price trends include continued stable transportation services with smooth supply and partially seasonal fluctuations.

Retail prices in regional markets (see Fig. 2) mostly showed a mixed trend. Compared to last month, the price of food commodities mostly showed a marginal increase in all markets with the exception of a downward trend in coarse rice in the Terai and hill & mountain markets, and wheat flour in the Terai markets. Compared to the same period last year, prices indicated an increasing trend of the price of wheat flour and broken lentil with the exception of a decreasing trend of the price of broken lentil in the mountain and hill markets, and decreasing trend of the price of coarse rice in all markets.

Wholesale prices monitored in the Kalimati Fruits and Vegetables Market showed relatively high month-on-month fluctuations (see Table 1): prices of dry onion, christophine, cow pea, bitter gourd and pointed gourd increased by more than 12 percent due to a reduction in supply relative to demand, while cauliflower, cabbage, carrot, tomato, radish and broad mustard leaf prices decreased by more than 15 percent due to a surge in supply from the harvest season.

The overall consumer price index (CPI) released by the Nepal Rastra Bank was 132.5 in December 2019, a decrease of 0.2 percent month-on-month. The inflation rate, as measured by the year-on-year increase in the CPI, was 6.6 percent. The food and beverage group of the CPI was 129.6, a decrease of 0.6 percent month-on-month and an increase of 9.8 percent year-on-year; several sub-groups showed relatively high year-on-year increases: vegetables (42.2%), spices (15.0%), fruits (8.6%), and pulses & legumes (8.6%). The non-food and services group of the CPI was 134.8, an increase of 0.04 percent month-on-month and 4.1 percent year-on-year.

Supply

The overall supply of food and non-food commodities has improved across the country with smooth transportation services and increased supply from the domestic production of summer crops.

Outlook

Most food prices are expected to remain stable over the next two months, with improved supply mainly from the recently harvested summer crops and increased access to unpaved roads in rural and remote markets.

The outlook of the winter crops mainly wheat is expected to be better than last year due to timely and sufficient rainfall during plantation and growing period.