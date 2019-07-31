Nepal Market Watch: No. 92, June 2019 [EN/NE]

HIGHLIGHTS

In June 2019, retail prices of most food commodities monitored in 15 major markets across Nepal showed an upward trend or held relatively stable, as the start of lean season and monsoon rains worked to limit supply in rural markets with unpaved roads.

The overall inflation rate in June 2019 was 6.2 percent. The food and beverage group was stable at 6.7 percent, although several food sub-groups were relatively higher: vegetables (14.6%), spices (12.2%) and fruits (10.8%).

Prices

Retail prices of most food commodities monitored in 15 major markets across Nepal showed an upward trend in June 2019 (see Fig. 1):

On a month-on-month basis, retail prices of black gram, broken lentil, red potato and wheat flour increased by 2.7,1.2, 33.0 and 0.6 percent respectively, while that of coarse rice, soybean oil and chicken meat remained relatively stable.

Compared to three months earlier, most prices indicated an upward trend with the exception of a declining trend in the price of coarse rice and chicken meat. The largest change was red potato (+19.9 percent).

On a year-on-year basis, most prices showed a decreasing trend (with the exception of wheat flour and soybean oil).The largest change was wheat flour (+17.8 percent).

Factors behind current price trends include seasonal fluctuations and the partial reduction in supplies due to some obstructions in transportation services caused by monsooninduced floods and landslides, mainly in rural markets.

Retail prices in regional markets (see Fig. 2) mostly showed a different trend as compared to the national averages. Compared to last month, the prices of food commodities mostly showed an increasing trend or remained relatively stable in all markets with the exception of a decreasing trend in the mountain and hill markets. Compared to the same period last year, price of wheat flour indicated an increasing trend in all markets, while that of coarse rice increased in major markets but decreased elsewhere. The price of broken lentil showed a declining trend in all markets with the exception of the major consumer markets of Kathmandu,

Pokhara and Surkhet.

Wholesale prices monitored in the Kalimati Fruits and Vegetables Market showed relatively high month-on-month fluctuations (see Table 1): prices of carrot, cabbage, French bean, cauliflower, radish, cucumber, radish, dry onion and cow pea increased by more than 25 percent due to reduction in supply as compared to demand, while that of pumpkin, bitter gourd, pointed gourd and broad leaf mustard decreased by more than 4 percent due to a surge in supply from the harvest season.

The overall consumer price index (CPI) released by Nepal Rastra Bank was 127.7 in June 2019, an increase of 1.1 percent month-on-month. The inflation rate, as measured by the year-on-year increase in the CPI, was 6.2 percent. The food and beverage group of the CPI was 123.1, an increase of 2.5 percent month-on-month and 6.7 percent year-on-year; several sub-groups showed relatively high year-on-year increases: vegetables (14.6%), spices (12.2%), fruits (10.8%) and ghee and oils (6.1%). The nonfood and services group of the CPI was 131.5, an increase of 0.1 percent month-on-month and 5.7 percent year-on-year.

Supply

The supply of food and non-food commodities in some areas with unpaved roads is limited due to partial obstructions in transportation services at the start of the monsoon season.

However food commodities are sufficiently available in major markets.

Outlook

Most food prices are expected to increase over the next two months due to lean season of most food commodities with the exception of few seasonal vegetable crops. Overall rice planation, a major cereal crop in Nepal, is estimated at 40 percent through 15 July 2019, 50 percent lower than last year, ascribed to this year’s delay in monsoon rains.