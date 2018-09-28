Nepal Market Watch: No. 89, August 2018 [EN/NE]

HIGHLIGHTS

In August 2018, retail prices of most food commodities monitored in 15 major markets across Nepal were relatively stable (or had only marginally decreased) due to sufficient availability from domestic production and imports.

The overall inflation rate in July 2018 was 4.6 percent. The food and beverage group was stable at 3.9 percent, although several food sub-groups were relatively higher: vegetables (18.0 percent), milk and milk products (7.2 percent) and cereal grains (5.1 percent).

Prices

The retail prices of most food commodities monitored in 15 major markets across Nepal showed a mixed trend in August 2018 (see Fig. 1):

On a month-on-month basis, retail prices of coarse rice, wheat flour, chicken meat, soybean oil and broken lentil were relatively stable. The retail price of red potato increased by 4.6 percent, while that of black gram and mustard oil decreased by 3.4 and 2.2 percent respectively.

Compared to three months earlier, most prices showed an upward trend with the exception of an downward trend of the price of black gram and chicken meat. The largest change was red potato (up 14.3 percent).

On a year-on-year basis, most prices showed a downward trend (with the exception of red potato and coarse rice).

The largest change was black gram (up 16.3 percent).

Factors behind current price trends include seasonal fluctuations associated with stable transportation services and the regular supply of food and non-food commodities.

Retail prices in regional markets (see Fig. 2) showed a different trend than the national averages. Compared to last month, the prices of coarse rice and broken lentil showed an upward trend in all markets (with the exception of the price of broken lentil in the major consumer markets and the price of wheat flour in the hill & mountain, and the Terai markets).

Compared to the same period last year, the prices of most food commodities were stable (with the exception of a declining trend of the price of coarse rice in the major consumer markets and the price of wheat flour and broken lentil in the Terai markets).

Wholesale prices regularly monitored by FNCCI/AEC in the five large markets of Birtamod, Kathmandu, Butwal, Surkhet and Dhangadhi indicated a declining trend with the exception of broken lentil month-on-month. Wholesale prices monitored in the Kalimati Fruits and Vegetables Market showed relatively high month-on-month fluctuations (see Table 1): prices of brinjal, broad leaf mustard, spinach, French bean, tomato, okra, and cauliflower increased by more than 11 percent, while that of bitter gourd, cucumber and smooth gourd decreased by more than 8 percent due to the harvest season.

In July 2018, the overall consumer price index (CPI) released by Nepal Rastra Bank was 121.3, an increase of 0.8 percent month-on-month. The inflation rate, as measured by the year-on-year increase in the CPI, was 4.6 percent.

The food and beverage group of the CPI was 117.4, an increase of 1.9 percent month-on-month and an increase of 3.9 percent year-on-year; several sub-groups showed relatively high year-on-year increases: vegetables (18.0 percent), milk and milk products (7.2 percent) and cereal grains (5.1 percent). The non-food and services group of the CPI was 124.3, a decrease of 0.1 percent month-on month and an increase of 5.1 percent year-on-year.