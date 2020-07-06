Nepal
Nepal - Landslides (MFD Nepal, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 July 2020)
- On 3-4 July, heavy rain triggered several landslides across central and western Nepal, resulting in at least 8 fatalities and extensive damage.
- On 3 July, a landslide occurred in Gulmi District (Province No. 5) killing 2 people and leaving 3 others missing. In addition, 3 people were injured, and 48 families have been displaced after several landslides occurred in Gulmi.
- On 4 July, a landslide event in Bajhang (Sudurpashchim Pradesh Province), left 6 people dead and one person missing. At least 400 citizens have been displaced.
- Rescue efforts continue, but were hindered due to blocked roads by the landslides and to severe weather conditions.
- Moderate rain is forecast over the already affected Provinces on 6-7 July.