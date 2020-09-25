Nepal - Landslides (MFD, Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 September)

Widespread landslides triggered by heavy rain occurred in Shyanja District (Gandaki Pradesh Province) and Palpa District (Province No. 5) over the last few days, resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal, in Shyanja District, 9 people have died in Waling municipality and one person is missing after a separate event in Kaligandaki Rural Municipality. One person has died and 5 people are missing in Rambha Rural Municipality (Palpa District). Furthermore, 6 houses have been fully damaged across the affected Districts.

Since the beginning of the monsoon season, a total of 288 people have died following landslide events. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over central and eastern Provinces.