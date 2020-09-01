Nepal

Nepal - Landslides (MFD, Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 September 2020)

Two landslides triggered by the monsoon rains occurred in Kalikot District (Karnali Province, north-western Nepal) between 30-31 August, leading to casualties and damage.

According to the Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal, as of 1 September, 11 people have died, two have been injured, six families have been affected and four houses damaged.

During this monsoon season, 245 people have died following landslide events.

On 1-2 September, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most parts of the country.

