Nepal - Landslides (MFD, DRR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2020)

Since 27 July, widespread landslides triggered by heavy rain occurred in several Provinces of the country (Provinces No. 1 and No. 5, Sudurpashchim, Gandaki Pradesh, Gandaki, Karnali and Bagmati Pradesh), resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the national authorities, 12 people died, 11 were injured, 40 families were affected and 17 houses damaged.