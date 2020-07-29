Nepal

Nepal - Landslides (MFD, DRR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Since 27 July, widespread landslides triggered by heavy rain occurred in several Provinces of the country (Provinces No. 1 and No. 5, Sudurpashchim, Gandaki Pradesh, Gandaki, Karnali and Bagmati Pradesh), resulting in casualties and damage.

  • According to the national authorities, 12 people died, 11 were injured, 40 families were affected and 17 houses damaged.

  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is expected over most parts of the country, particularly across central and western Provinces.

Related Content