Nepal

Nepal - Landslides (MFD, DRR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • On 3 August, a series of landslides triggered by heavy rain occurred in Melamchi Municipality (Sindhupalchok District, northern-central Nepal), resulting in fatalities and damage.

  • According to national authorities, 10 people have died, 2 families have been affected, and one house damaged. Since the beginning of the monsoon season, at least 178 people have been killed and 44 are still missing following landslides.

  • For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected over the affected area.

