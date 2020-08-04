Nepal - Landslides (MFD, DRR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2020)

On 3 August, a series of landslides triggered by heavy rain occurred in Melamchi Municipality (Sindhupalchok District, northern-central Nepal), resulting in fatalities and damage.

According to national authorities, 10 people have died, 2 families have been affected, and one house damaged. Since the beginning of the monsoon season, at least 178 people have been killed and 44 are still missing following landslides.