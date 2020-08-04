Nepal
Nepal - Landslides (MFD, DRR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2020)
On 3 August, a series of landslides triggered by heavy rain occurred in Melamchi Municipality (Sindhupalchok District, northern-central Nepal), resulting in fatalities and damage.
According to national authorities, 10 people have died, 2 families have been affected, and one house damaged. Since the beginning of the monsoon season, at least 178 people have been killed and 44 are still missing following landslides.
For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected over the affected area.