Nepal
Nepal - Landslides (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2020)
- Landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed 11 people and 20 people have gone missing in Ghumthang of Barhabise Municipality in Sindhupalchowk. According to the Red Cross, 210 households have been affected with 71 households displaced by the landslides.
- Local security personnel are operating search and rescue activities. Local municipalities along with Red Cross have provided immediate relief items to those displaced.
- During present year, in Sindhupalchowk district, 48 people have been killed, 29 people have gone missing, 1400 households have been affected and 940 households have been displaced by landslides.
- Scientists have warned of increased landslides in the district due to weakened landmass by the 2015 earthquake. Sindhupalchowk district was one of the most affected districts by the 2015 earthquake.
- Moderate to heavy rain is predicted in the landslide affected area today and tomorrow.