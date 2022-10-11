Nepal - Landslides (DRR Nepal, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 October 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been hitting several Districts of Nepal, triggering landslides, resulting in casualties and damage.
According to the Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal (DRR portal), over the past three days, 15 people have died after widespread landslides across the Districts of Jumla (seven fatalities), Pyuthan (six fatalities), Kalikot (one fatality and six missing people), and Salyan (one fatality). In addition, four people have been injured (two in Jumla and two others in Kalikot) while 22 families have been affected in the aforementioned Districts.
On 11-12 October, moderate rain is forecast across most parts of Nepal.