Nepal - Landslides (DRR Nepal, MFD Nepal, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 September 2022)

On 17 September, heavy rainfall affected western Nepal, particularly the Achham District, triggering landslides that resulted in casualties and damage.
According to the Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal (DRR), at least 22 people have died, one is missing, and ten have been injured across three Municipalities of Achham District. In addition, six families have been affected, and six houses were destroyed.
On 19-20 September, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most parts of Nepal.