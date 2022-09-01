Skip to main content
Nepal
Nepal - Landslides and floods, update (DRR Nepal, MFD Nepal) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 September 2022)
- On August 2022, heavy rainfall affected more than 70 Districts across Nepal, triggering landslides, causing floods, and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal (DRR), at least 129 people have died, three are still missing, and more than 1,100 families have been affected.
- On 1-2 September, moderate to heavy rainfall with localized thunderstorms is forecast over most of Nepal.