Nepal - Landslides and floods (DRR, MFD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 August 2022)

Since 15 July, the Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal (DRR) reports that at least 20 people have died and two others are missing due to landslides, floods, strong winds, and heavy rainfall-related events across Nepal. About 40 people sustained injuries and 102 families have been affected.

On 1-2 August, several landslides with humanitarian impact were reported in Gandaki Province (central Nepal). Two landslide events occurred in the Districts of Myagdi and Kaski, and six people died.