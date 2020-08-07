Nepal - Landslides and Floods: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Baseline Assessment (July 15th to July 24th 2020 )

INTRODUCTION

Heavy rainfalls in July 2020 triggered large‐scale flooding and landslides in several districts of Nepal causing damages and loss of life and property. From the onset of monsoon season on June 12th until July 25th, the number of deaths due to landslides and floods are 127 and 3 respectively, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). Similarly, 45 persons are missing and 114 are injured due to landslides, and 6 are missing and 1 is injured due to floods.

As discussed in the inter‐cluster meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 12th, IOM, the co‐lead of the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster, is planning to roll out the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to support in collecting comprehensive information on the needs and situation of displaced populations. The DTM Baseline Assessment was carried out to identify and verify locations where displaced people are residing in temporary settlements in five landslide and floods hard hit hilly districts to support the further assessments to cover various factors including mobility, sex and age breakdown, vulnerabilities, access to services and needs and requirement of camp management.