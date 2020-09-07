Nepal – Landslides and Floods Displacement – Baseline Assessment Report (September 2020)

Heavy rainfall in July 2020 triggered large-scale flooding and landslides in several districts across Nepal. From the onset of monsoon on 12 June until 1 September 2020, the number of deaths due to landslides, floods and lightning is 282. 266 persons were injured and 70 persons are missing across the country (NDRRMA, Daily Bulletin 2 September). Out of 65 sites identified during the baseline assessment, only 29 active sites were found hosting 5 households or more and the remaining 32 sites were found closed or below 5 households or less with an exception of 1 site hosting 2 households with vulnerable population.

For all five assessed districts, Gulmi, Jajarkot, Myadgi, Sankhuwasabha and Sindhupalchowk, the displaced population were from the same districts. No intermunicipality movement was observed among the displaced population. The five assessed districts faced floods and landslides on different dates (Gulmi - 2 July, Jajarkot - 10 July, Myagdi - 10 July, Sindhupalchowk - 9-18 July and Sankhuwasabha - 12 July).