Nepal
Nepal - Landslide update (MFD, Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 August 2020)
- 19 people are confirmed to have died following the landslide in Jugal Rural Municipality (Sindhupalchok district, north-east Nepal) on 14 August.
- According to the Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal, 20 people are missing, 5 are injured and 38 families have been affected. 15 landslides have occurred across the country in the last week.
- Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the next 24 hours in most parts of the country, particularly central and north-eastern provinces.