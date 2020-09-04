Nepal
Nepal – Landslide update (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 September 2020)
- At least 14 people died and 41 people have gone missing from a massive landslide and flood that occurred on 3 September in Bhobang of Dhorpatan Municipality-9 in Baglung district. The landslides and flood have washed as many as 40 houses from 3 settlements. The landslides have also washed a health post, buildings of 2 primary schools, 3 micro hydroelectric plants, many drinking water spouts and number of suspension bridges.
- Security personnel are still conducting search and rescue operations. Local actors are engaged distributing relief materials to the victims. However, large scale relief operations are hampered by bad weather and damaged roads. Helicopters with relief materials were not able to reach the affected areas yesterday due to bad weather.
- Heavy rain is predicted in the landslide affected areas for the next 2 days.