29 Jun 2018

Nepal - Landslide (MFD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 Jun 2018 View Original
  • Two landslides occurred in central Nepal (Dhading District, Bagmati Zone, Central Development Region), causing casualties and damages.
  • According to media, as of 29 June at 7.30 UTC, five people were reported dead: three in Netrawati Dopjong Rural Municipality and two more in Khaniyabas Rural Municipality. In addition, media reported five people injured in Khaniyabas Rural Municipality.
  • Over the next 24 hours, locally moderate rains are forecast for the Central Development Region.

