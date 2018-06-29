Nepal - Landslide (MFD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 29 Jun 2018 — View Original
- Two landslides occurred in central Nepal (Dhading District, Bagmati Zone, Central Development Region), causing casualties and damages.
- According to media, as of 29 June at 7.30 UTC, five people were reported dead: three in Netrawati Dopjong Rural Municipality and two more in Khaniyabas Rural Municipality. In addition, media reported five people injured in Khaniyabas Rural Municipality.
- Over the next 24 hours, locally moderate rains are forecast for the Central Development Region.