Nepal - Landslide (MFD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 June 2020)

On 23 June, a landslide occurred in Palpa District (Province 5, central Nepal) where at least 3 people died. Media report that as of 23 June, there are some missing people, and continuous rain has hampered rescue efforts. Landslides triggered by heavy rain continue to affect parts of Nepal. On 13 June another landslide event occurred in Parbat District (Gandaki Pradesh) causing the death of 9 people. On 23-24 June, moderte to heavy rain will continue over Province 1, Province 2, Gandaki Province and Province 5.