Nepal
Nepal - Landslide (DG ECHO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 September 2020)
- Massive landslide that occurred in Bhobang of Dhorpatan Municipality-9 in Baglung district, killed 11 people and 25 others are still missing. Locals believe that the number of people missing could be higher. 40 houses have been swept by the landslide.
- Local security personnel reached the site and started rescue operation but movements of additional forces are being hampered due to damaged roads in different places.
- Heavy rain is forecast over the affected area on 3-4 September.